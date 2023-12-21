Advertise With Us

Jackson Police investigating shooting on Randolph Street

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Randolph Street.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, the Jackson Police Department reported a shooting that happened in the area of Jackson Street and Randolph Street on Wednesday.

It is unknown at this time what led to the incident or when it took place.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

