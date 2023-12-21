Jackson man arrested for possession of Meth during traffic stop

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - One man is behind bars Thursday morning after being found with meth during a traffic stop.

On Thursday, Michigan State Police troopers in Jackson pulled over a driver for equipment violations. While investigating, officials found meth in the possession of a 66-year-old man from Jackson.

The man was arrested and taken to Jackson County Jail.

