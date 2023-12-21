Advertise With Us

Jackson man arrested for possession of Meth during traffic stop

(WTVG)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - One man is behind bars Thursday morning after being found with meth during a traffic stop.

On Thursday, Michigan State Police troopers in Jackson pulled over a driver for equipment violations. While investigating, officials found meth in the possession of a 66-year-old man from Jackson.

The man was arrested and taken to Jackson County Jail.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police identify driver who died after multi-car crash near I-96
McLaren Greater Lansing set to repurpose their legacy campus
Green and white license plate returning, new driver’s licenses and IDs on the way to Michigan in 2024
MSU Football officially welcomes new Spartans on National Signing Day
110 pounds of ketamine worth $4 million seized at Detroit Metro Airport
110 pounds of ketamine worth $4 million seized at Detroit Metro Airport

Latest News

‘Total systemic breakdown’: Missteps over years allowed Detroit serial killer to roam free
More US auto buyers are turning to hybrids as sales of electric vehicles slow
Santa teams up with first responders to bring Christmas joy to people in the hospital
Holt boy heading home after 71 days in hospital