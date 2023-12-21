Holt boy heading home after 71 days in hospital

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A boy from Holt is coming home from the hospital Thursday after colliding with a bus in October.

7-year-old Ashton was riding his bike when he collided with a bus, where he was then taken to the hospital on Oct. 11. It took numerous surgeries, including four in his first six days hospitalized.

Ashton’s road to recovery is still lengthy, but it is one that he and his family are looking forward to heading down.

Ashton broke his shoulder blade, femur, pelvis, hip, and rib. He also had his spleen and appendix removed. It’s a lot to handle, and his family says he’s been a warrior through it all.

They are all rallying around him this holiday season.

“We’re very realistic, like yes, obviously, this is heartbreaking,” said Ashton’s mother, Kayla Briseno. “It was terrible, it was tragic, but he’s still here. So let’s take advantage of what we do have. This guy is the one that pulls us all together so really, not about us. It’s for him. That’s all that matters.”

Earlier in December, Ashton was taken for a little escape from the hospital and was able to get some toys, snacks, and a Leo Messi jersey, his favorite player.

Ashton won’t need to go back to the hospital until February 2024.

