Greater Lansing Food Bank supplies 2,500 kids with meals over holiday break

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many kids look forward to the holiday break by spending time with family and getting away from school.

However, for some children, a holiday break also means no more free meals at school.

To fill that gap, the Greater Lansing Food Bank packed up 2,500 meal kits for the holiday season.

“One of the things we hear time and time again is parents foregoing meals; grandparents are forgoing meals so that they can feed their children,” said Kelly Miller, the Chief Development Officer of the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

77 Mid-Michigan schools receive a whole car’s worth of kits for winter break to distribute to their students in need.

It’s a program that takes over 30 volunteers—packing, driving, and distributing, to get the job done.

“There’s so many kits. I think it’s a really big testament to how much scarcity there is in this area,” said Ananya Rao, an MSU student volunteering on Thursday.

Over the course of 2023, the Greater Lansing Food Bank has had a 35% increase in families needing support. They served 18,000 households in December, and many families are using their services for the first time.

“Serving more people means we need more support from the community, more dollars coming in so that we can continue to make sure to reach everybody who needs food,” said Miller.

Filled with kid-friendly food to keep bellies full, they say it’s bittersweet. They’re happy they’re able to provide but sad the demand is so high.

They’ve stocked up all their local food pantries and are fully prepared for last-minute pickups.

“So that people have nourishment over the next two weeks so that they can share special times with their family and friends, and so that they can really enjoy this season that we all love,” said Miller.

The simple gift of nutrition is making a significant impact on families in need this holiday season.

Every single month of the year, the Greater Lansing food bank sends out 12,000 weekend meal kits for Mid-Michigan students. The food bank is always in need of more help. You can give, volunteer, or get help by clicking here.

