First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High temperatures today and tomorrow are expected to be in the low to mid 40s, which is about 10º above our normal high. Sunday through Tuesday plan on highs in the low to mid 50s. We should see high temperatures back in the 30s by the end of next week. Overnight low temperatures should stay above freezing tonight through Wednesday night.

Today will be another cloudy day across the area. A warm front near the state line this morning will slowly creep to the north and may be able to touch of a sprinkle of rain in a few areas. Tonight low pressure moving along the warm front will bring rain to the area. Rain showers remain possible Saturday through midday as the low departs off to the east.

Sunday plan on cloudy skies across the area. Rain showers return to the area Sunday night. For Christmas Day rain is expected across both peninsulas of Michigan. On and off rain showers will continue Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Christmas Day Information

Historically speaking, our probability for a White Christmas is about 55-60% in the northern viewing area and 40-45% for southern sections. Until we got a big blast of snow just before Christmas last year, we had gone five years since the previous holiday which had snow on the ground. If the current forecast high in the 50s for Christmas Day holds true, it will be the first time in Lansing in a very long time that we saw 50° or warmer for Christmas on three out of five years. The last time this happened was when we had three such 50° Christmas Days during the span between 1891 and 1895.

Our warmest Christmas Day was in 1982 when we climbed to 65° during the afternoon, which doubled as our wettest Christmas Day; that year saw 0.77″ of rain measured in Lansing. The coldest Christmas Day was when we fell back to -17° back in 2000, no doubt assisted by the fact that we had around a foot of snow on the ground from a large prior snowstorm. The most snow we ever received on the holiday itself was when 7.0″ fell in 1965. Finally, the record warm low temperature of 42° from 1982 (the same year we had our warmest and wettest Christmas) could be in jeopardy this year... Our current forecast is for lows in the 40s on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. While it isn’t a very flashy record, it is one that could be tied or set this season.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 22, 2023

Average High: 34º Average Low 22º

Lansing Record High: 57° 1941

Lansing Record Low: -15° 1870

Jackson Record High: 58º 1918

Jackson Record Low: -714 1989

