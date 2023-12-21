Dress to Impress with Coco’s Off the Rack

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Miss Coco from Coco’s Off The Rack showed Studio 10 how to wow guests when they walk in the room!

This holiday season, search for trends such as feather, sequins and vibrant colors to truly sparkle!

Miss Coco featured gowns with off the shoulder necklines, mini dresses that can be worn no matter where the party is being held and reminded us why a pop of color is sometimes all you need.

For more information , visit https://www.cocosofftherack.com/

