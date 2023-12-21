Barnett Leaving Michigan State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State interim football coach Harlon Barnett told the Lansing State Journal Thursday he will not join new head coach Jonathan Smith’s staff. Barnett told the newspaper after 20 years at the school in the program, five as a player and 15 as a coach in various roles, it was time to move on. He does not yet know where. Barnett fashioned a 2-8 record filling in for the terminated Mel Tucker two games into the last season. He was a standout on head coach George Perles’ 1988 Rose Bowl team.

