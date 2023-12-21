Another Honor For Local Player From GAM

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Golf Association of Michigan Thursday named 12 year old Saisha Patil of Okemos its 15 and under junior girls player of the year for the State. Patil is the youngest to win the honor in the award’s seven year history. She will turn 13 in two months. Earlier this month the GAM named MSU women’s coach Stacy Slobodnik Stoll its senior women’s amateur player of the year and followed with Alena Li of Okemos High School as its junior girls player of the year.

