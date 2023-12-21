Advertise With Us

Another Honor For Local Player From GAM

(KNOP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Golf Association of Michigan Thursday named 12 year old Saisha Patil of Okemos its 15 and under junior girls player of the year for the State. Patil is the youngest to win the honor in the award’s seven year history. She will turn 13 in two months. Earlier this month the GAM named MSU women’s coach Stacy Slobodnik Stoll its senior women’s amateur player of the year and followed with Alena Li of Okemos High School as its junior girls player of the year.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police identify driver who died after multi-car crash near I-96
McLaren Greater Lansing set to repurpose their legacy campus
Green and white license plate returning, new driver’s licenses and IDs on the way to Michigan in 2024
Holt boy heading home after 71 days in hospital
MSU Football officially welcomes new Spartans on National Signing Day

Latest News

Major League Baseball is making rules changes for the 2024 season
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) runs for a touchdown during the first half of...
Vikings to Upgrade Their Artificial Turf
Michigan State University hopes to end its three-game losing streak Saturday when the Spartans...
Barnett Leaving Michigan State
Johnson was supposed to interview for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job on Wednesday but...
Lions’ Coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn both linked to potential head coaching jobs