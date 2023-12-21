Advertise With Us

Animal shelter hosting holiday sleepover in Jackson County

The Jackson County Animal Shelter is hosting a sleepover from Friday through Wednesday
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - How does snuggling up with a shelter sweetie sound for the holidays?

The Jackson County Animal Shelter is hosting a sleepover from Friday through Wednesday.

If you’d like to find out if you’re a good match, head to the shelter and fill out a form. You can also meet the pups available for the long weekend getaway.

No need to worry about supplies, each canine friend gets a sleepover bag full of food and supplies.

