Animal shelter hosting holiday sleepover in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - How does snuggling up with a shelter sweetie sound for the holidays?

The Jackson County Animal Shelter is hosting a sleepover from Friday through Wednesday.

If you’d like to find out if you’re a good match, head to the shelter and fill out a form. You can also meet the pups available for the long weekend getaway.

No need to worry about supplies, each canine friend gets a sleepover bag full of food and supplies.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.