Winterizing your home inside and out

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday is the first day of winter. While it doesn’t look promising for a white Christmas, it’s never too late to prepare your home for the winter weather to come.

With little snow on the ground, shelves remained stocked at Byrum’s Ace Hardware in Charlotte. Manager Terri Stellges says this winter is shaping up to be different than previous ones.

“Typically, it’s a little more inclement; we sell heaters, we sell the shovels, we sell the snow blowers, salt, and none of that is moving this year,” said Stellges.

Stellges says due to storms that happened earlier this year, shoppers planned ahead expecting harsher conditions.

“Late September, October, even early November, they’re anticipating our typical Michigan winter. The snowfalls, the sleet, and the ice.”

Jason Bates is one of those shoppers who is ready when the snow decides to fall.

“I went out and bought a brand-new Polaris with a snowplow and spent all this crazy amount of money and seems like our winters are shorter and shorter,” said Bates.

Although this winter in Michigan will be unpredictable, having small things like shovels and salt is essential. But also, if you lose power in a snowstorm, having a backup generator or heater will save the day. Stellges says not to forget the inside of your home to help conserve heat.

“The expanding foam to fill in all your cracks and gaps and everything. For extra windows, you have the shields that go around your basement to keep things from coming in and to hold in all of the heat inside instead of letting it outside. Your weather stripping, if you have your pipes, there the heat tape you can purchase so nothing freezes in the house,” said Stellges.

And the most important thing you can do is “Check your local news and watch the extended forecast,” said Bates. Helping you prepare for winter weather, keeping you informed before the storm.

Winterization checklist:

1. Gather winter tools

Shovel

Ice scrapper (car)

Ice melt/salt

2. Protect your pipes

Foam pipe wrap insulation tape

Tubular/rolled pipe wrap or insulation fittings

3. Protect your windows

Thermal-lined curtains

Window insulation kit

Basement window covers

4. Ready your roof

Install snow guards

Check attic and ceilings for water leaks

Clear leaves and branches

Replace old shingles/gutters

5. Replace furnace filter

6. Test thermostat

7. Cover and protect outdoor items

8. Caulk windows and use foam in cracks around the home

9. Weather the storm

Gather water/food

Flashlights

Generators

Propane Heaters

