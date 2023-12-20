WEATHER EXTRA: Mild air on the way for the holiday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday begins a warmer trend in our forecast that lasts into Christmas Day and even a bit beyond. Early clouds will give way to some opportunities for sunshine on this Wednesday afternoon with temperatures clawing their way into the lower 40s. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares the details and our holiday outlook!
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 20, 2023
- Average High: 34º Average Low 22º
- Lansing Record High: 59° 1957
- Lansing Record Low: -10° 1901
- Jackson Record High: 58º 1949
- Jackson Record Low: -6º 1963
