WEATHER EXTRA: Mild air on the way for the holiday

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday begins a warmer trend in our forecast that lasts into Christmas Day and even a bit beyond. Early clouds will give way to some opportunities for sunshine on this Wednesday afternoon with temperatures clawing their way into the lower 40s. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares the details and our holiday outlook!

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 20, 2023

  • Average High: 34º Average Low 22º
  • Lansing Record High: 59° 1957
  • Lansing Record Low: -10° 1901
  • Jackson Record High: 58º 1949
  • Jackson Record Low: -6º 1963

