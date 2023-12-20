LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan has received its Notice of Allegations from the NCAA for the alleged COVID-era recruiting violation. Jim Harbaugh faces a Level one violation for “providing false or misleading information” according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. This is due to there being impermissible contact with recruits during the COVID dead period that took place in 2020.

Michigan suspended Harbaugh for the first three games of the 2023 season to try and mitigate some of the punishment that might come because of texts and calls that were sent by him to high school prospects during the dead period. The NCAA is also investigating Michigan for having a member of the off-field football staff doing on-the-field coaching during practices that violated rules.

