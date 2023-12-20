Tackling last-minute shopping stress

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas is less than a week away, and the stress of the holiday is starting to weigh on people, whether trying to find last-minute gifts or staying within budget. According to the American Psychological Association, finances are one of the top stressors during this time of the year.

“I do not stay sane during the holiday season,” said Anna Lee.

The most wonderful time of the year sometimes causes the most stress. Many people are trying to get in their last-minute shopping and find the perfect gifts.

“I always try to jot into places and see if there’s anything I can get at the last minute,” said Ryan Holmes.

Pamela Reinger said she is nowhere near finished with her shopping, but she does have advice for others.

“Make a list, stick to the list, and go early,” said Reinger.

If you plan on hitting the stores this week, Lansing Financial Advisor and owner of Full Circle Financial Planning Jose Yanez said it’s important to keep your spending habits in check.

“Prices have increased since last year, so again, be more intentional about your spending. Make sure you stick to your budget. You want to compare online prices to maybe your brick-and-mortar stores around town,” said Yanez.

Yanez adds that, in the end, holidays are about being with the ones you love and not about the gifts under the tree.

State health leaders said the holiday blues are also a real thing in addition to stress. Anxiety and depression are more common than you would think and are treatable. For confidential assistance, contact the Michigan Civil Service Commission’s Employee Service Program at (800) 521-1377.

