Sparrow Community Hospitals nationally recognized for their performance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Sparrow Health received national recognition for their patient care, performance, and quality on Wednesday.

The health system said that Sparrow Carson, Eaton, and Ionia hospitals were recognized for their medicine and highly skilled physicians and caregivers. Sparrow Carson received the 2023 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Quality and Patient Perspective from The Chartis Center of Rural Health.

“Sparrow Carson provides high-quality care to the many surrounding communities it serves,” said Mark Brisboe, president, of Sparrow Carson and Clinton Hospitals. “Ensuring our patients are highly cared for, understand their treatment process, and receive care as though they are our family is important. Most often people come to us during their most difficult and uncomfortable times. It is our duty to provide them the highest quality of care so they can return to enjoying their families and busy lives.”

They said Sparrow Eaton and Ionia received the 2023 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Outcomes.

“Sparrow Eaton and Sparrow Ionia serve vital roles in providing convenient access to health care, specifically our rural communities,” said Linda Reetz, president of Sparrow Ionia and interim president of Sparrow Eaton. “Our top priority is providing quality, compassionate care to our patients and therefore we focus on every aspect of the patients’ journey. I am pleased to see our caregivers recognized for the impact they are making in our communities.”

