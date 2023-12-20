Single-lane closures on I-96 to begin between Cedar Street and Waverly Road in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers may experience delays starting Wednesday on I-96 between Cedar Street and Waverly Road in Lansing.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that the lane closures are meant for work on the removal of a concrete barrier removal that will go on until Thursday.

This project is part of a $44 million investment that spans over three years. The project aims to rebuild bridges on I-96 in areas over Billwood Highway, the Grand River, M-99, and Washington Avenue.

The lane closures between Cedar Street and Waverly Road will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. and are expected to be completed by Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.

MDOT said the work will require single-lane closures on westbound I-96 between Cedar and Waverly.

The overall project is expected to directly and indirectly support 532 jobs.

Drivers are expected to run into delays on their commutes.

