Scuba Claus visits fish at Sea Life Aquarium

By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) -Before his big journey on Christmas Eve, jolly old Kris Kringle stopped by Michigan’s Sea Life Aquarium.

Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, the aquarium said Scuba Claus took a dive in the tropical ocean habitat, bringing a bad of goodies.

Benson, a green sea turtle, was very happy to see him.

The dive is part of Sea Life’s “FISH-mas” event, featuring lights, decorations and holiday-themed education talks.

Learn more about the event at this link.

