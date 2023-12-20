Scuba Claus visits fish at Sea Life Aquarium

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) -Before his big journey on Christmas Eve, jolly old Kris Kringle stopped by Michigan’s Sea Life Aquarium.

Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, the aquarium said Scuba Claus took a dive in the tropical ocean habitat, bringing a bad of goodies.

Benson, a green sea turtle, was very happy to see him.

Autoplay

The dive is part of Sea Life’s “FISH-mas” event, featuring lights, decorations and holiday-themed education talks.

Learn more about the event at this link.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.