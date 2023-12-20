MSU Football officially welcomes new Spartans on National Signing Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State head football coach Jonathan Smith is expected to discuss the Spartan recruiting class on National Signing Day. Smith will address the media on Wednesday afternoon.

MSU Football continues to announce the signings as they come in throughout the day as part of National Signing Day, where high school seniors can sign a binding National Letter of Intent.

These are the players MSU has announced are signing on to become Spartans in 2024:

Defensive Back - Andrew Brinson IV went to Gaither High School and is from Tampa Florida.

Wide Receiver - Nick Marsh went to River Rogue High School and is from River Rogue, Michigan.

Wide Receiver - Austin Clay went to Mispark High School and is from Cleveland, Ohio.

Offensive Lineman - Mercer Luniewski went to Cincinnati Hills Christian High School and is from Cincinnati Ohio.

Offensive Lineman - Charlton Luniewski went to Cincinnati Hills Christian High School and is from Cincinnati Ohio.

Quarterback - Alessio Milivojevic He is from Naperville Illinois and went to St. Francis High School.

Defensive Back - Jaylen Thompson is from Murfreesboro Tennessee and went to Riverdale High School.

Running Back - Makhi Frazier went to McKinney High School and is from Daingerfield Texas.

More players will be signed on throughout Wednesday, News 10 will update this article as those signings are announced.

