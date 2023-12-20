Advertise With Us

MSU Football officially welcomes new Spartans on National Signing Day

(Michigan State Football)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State head football coach Jonathan Smith is expected to discuss the Spartan recruiting class on National Signing Day. Smith will address the media on Wednesday afternoon.

MSU Football continues to announce the signings as they come in throughout the day as part of National Signing Day, where high school seniors can sign a binding National Letter of Intent.

These are the players MSU has announced are signing on to become Spartans in 2024:

  • Defensive Back - Andrew Brinson IV went to Gaither High School and is from Tampa Florida.
  • Wide Receiver - Nick Marsh went to River Rogue High School and is from River Rogue, Michigan.
  • Wide Receiver - Austin Clay went to Mispark High School and is from Cleveland, Ohio.
  • Offensive Lineman - Mercer Luniewski went to Cincinnati Hills Christian High School and is from Cincinnati Ohio.
  • Offensive Lineman - Charlton Luniewski went to Cincinnati Hills Christian High School and is from Cincinnati Ohio.
  • Quarterback - Alessio Milivojevic He is from Naperville Illinois and went to St. Francis High School.
  • Defensive Back - Jaylen Thompson is from Murfreesboro Tennessee and went to Riverdale High School.
  • Running Back - Makhi Frazier went to McKinney High School and is from Daingerfield Texas.

More players will be signed on throughout Wednesday, News 10 will update this article as those signings are announced.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday spirit shines through with impressive Christmas display in Williamston
DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to...
Michigan man arrested in 1980 slaying of young woman whose body was found at state game area
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
City of Lansing, police officers facing $100M lawsuit over deadly officer-involved shooting
Authorities identify man who died in Blackman Township apartment fire

Latest News

On top of holiday shopping, the families got a special gift, a Meijer turkey with all the...
Families shop with a hero in Eaton County celebrating the holiday season
WEATHER EXTRA: Mild air on the way for the holiday
Single-lane closures on I-96 to begin between Cedar Street and Waverly Road in Lansing
Families ‘Shop with a Hero’ in Eaton County, celebrating the holiday season