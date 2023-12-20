Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Holiday heart health

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, there’s a short spike in heart attacks and strokes.

According to the American Heart Association, more cardiac arrests in the U.S. happen on Christmas Day than on any other day of the year.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters is Dr. Christopher Hanson, who explains why cardiac arrests and strokes happen more during this time of year.

