Mid-Michigan Matters: Holiday heart health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, there’s a short spike in heart attacks and strokes.

According to the American Heart Association, more cardiac arrests in the U.S. happen on Christmas Day than on any other day of the year.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters is Dr. Christopher Hanson, who explains why cardiac arrests and strokes happen more during this time of year.

