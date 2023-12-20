Mid-Michigan doctors offer advice on respiratory illnesses ahead of holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals and doctors’ offices in mid-Michigan are seeing more people sick from influenza (flu), RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus), and COVID-19.

It comes as holiday gatherings are putting more people at risk. The viruses are spreading as millions of people plan to pack up and travel for the holidays. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that this is the first year vaccines for COVID-19, flu, and RSV are all available.

The holiday season is all about giving. But what your family and friends don’t want for Christmas is one of these three respiratory illnesses.

“These viruses behave differently, each one of them, so by the time you pass it along, you could have passed it on to a bunch of people and not even known it before you had the symptoms,” said Dr. Paul Entler, Chief Medical Officer for Sparrow Health.

Dr. Entler says the hospital has seen a slight uptick in COVID and RSV cases recently. He wants people gathering for the holidays to consider family and friends who are elderly, pregnant, young children, or have compromised immune systems.

“Those that are sixty and over and those that are pregnant so really encourage those that fall under those categories to get vaccinated.”

McLaren Greater Lansing’s Emergency Services Systems Director Dr. Tressa Gardner says her hospital is also seeing a surge in respiratory viruses. She offers simple advice for those who plan to attend holiday gatherings “If you don’t feel well, don’t go out and contaminate because that’s how it’s spread,” said Dr. Gardner.

She also encourages hand washing, cleaning contaminated areas, and wearing a mask if needed. Health officials say despite the rise in infections, people aren’t getting protective vaccines.

“Viruses mutate and whatnot, there’s nothing that’s going to be 100% effective, but these are highly effective at preventing severe illness as well as hospitalization,” said Dr. Entler.

“If I can encourage anybody, get vaccinated, it does save lives,” said Dr. Gardner.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.