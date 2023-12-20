Michigan deer population continues to grow, hunters in decline

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - They run across our roads, and feast on our crops, but there aren’t enough hunters out there to stop them.

This year’s Michigan Department of Natural Resources Deer Harvest Summary revealed that there are more deer running loose in the state, while the number of hunters, continues to decline. The report shows about 254,000 deer killed and tagged in 2023, which is down significantly from the previous two years.

In 2022, a little over 303,000 deer were killed, and in 2021, there were about 395 thousand kills. Michigan State University Extension Agronomist James DeDecker said data collected before 2022 may not be as accurate, because it was gathered before the DNR established its new deer harvest reporting guidelines; however, what they demonstrate is still of great concern.

“This is really a national trend,” he said. “Hunting is a sport that unfortunately just doesn’t align with modern lifestyles, and interests, and ways that people are choosing to spend their time.”

Despite the heavy foot traffic on opening day, DeDecker said hunters are becoming a rare commodity.

Last summer, DNR Deer Biologist Chad Stewart wrote an open letter to Michigan hunters, urging them to do their part in curbing the quickly growing deer population, whether that’s recruiting more hunters to get involved with the sport, or target a wider range of deer.

“So, I wanted to take much more of a personalized approach to communicating the importance of deer management, and specifically antler-less deer harvest,” he said.

Stewart and DeDecker have been working together with other experts in their field to tackle the population growth before it gets out of hand. But they say the situation has already become critical. A growing deer population means bad news for Michigan farmers, who already have a difficult time protecting their land.

“It’s hard to quantify in any specific number the exact cost that deer cause as far as damage,” said Michigan Farm Bureau Legislative Counsel Andrew Vermeesch. “What we do have, is a lot of conversations with farmers, and what they see in their fields is pretty clear.”

Vermeesch said some farmers have considered building high vaulted fences to deter deer from crops, but that the build is costly and out of reach for many. He’s hoping through conversation with state and federal legislators, changes can be made to give farmers more options for protecting themselves from deer damage.

Along with being an agricultural issue, the rising deer population is also a safety issue.

“A large percentage of automobile accidents in Michigan involve deer, so there are other costs as well that are part of this picture,” DeDecker said.

Now that Michigan’s hunters can no longer be relied on to control the population, DeDecker said it’s up to experts to find a new system, but they have yet to push past the brainstorming phase. In the coming year, he said there will be opportunities to bring hunters and other stake holders into the conversation, and hopefully, find a solution before it’s too late.

