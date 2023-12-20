McLaren Greater Lansing set to repurpose their legacy campus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - McLaren Greater Lansing announced Wednesday it will be demolishing unused buildings at the former hospital campus to create greenspace and open space for future redevelopment activities.

McLaren Health Care is taking steps to repurpose its legacy campus along Greenlawn Avenue after the company worked on building its newly constructed healthcare campus at the University Health Park.

Parts of the former campus are already occupied, according to officials at McLaren. Unusable buildings are set to be demolished to create green space and open space for future projects.

“Even while in the earliest stages of planning for our new facility, it was our intention to repurpose the Greenlawn campus so the location’s legacy of caring for the wellbeing of our community could continue,” said Kirk Ray, McLaren Greater Lansing President and CEO. “We are grateful for the partnerships already in place and excited for what this next phase can bring to Lansing.”

McLaren said local contractors have begun diminishing the outdated Belen building for its expected demolition.

The next step would be to revamp the former campus. This will then be followed by the repurposing of multiple buildings for Child and Family Charities.

“For decades, the residents of our community and their collective health and wellness have benefitted from the facilities at the Greenlawn campus,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “With McLaren’s move to their new facility, we appreciate that this campus will be maintained and enhanced, and the support services provided to Lansing can be expanded further. This will continue to be a corridor of care for future generations with the partnerships we have built here.”

People who want to learn about the project can visit McLaren’s website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.