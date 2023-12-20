Advertise With Us

McLaren Greater Lansing set to repurpose their legacy campus

(McLaren of Greater Lansing)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - McLaren Greater Lansing announced Wednesday it will be demolishing unused buildings at the former hospital campus to create greenspace and open space for future redevelopment activities.

McLaren Health Care is taking steps to repurpose its legacy campus along Greenlawn Avenue after the company worked on building its newly constructed healthcare campus at the University Health Park.

Parts of the former campus are already occupied, according to officials at McLaren. Unusable buildings are set to be demolished to create green space and open space for future projects.

“Even while in the earliest stages of planning for our new facility, it was our intention to repurpose the Greenlawn campus so the location’s legacy of caring for the wellbeing of our community could continue,” said Kirk Ray, McLaren Greater Lansing President and CEO. “We are grateful for the partnerships already in place and excited for what this next phase can bring to Lansing.”

McLaren said local contractors have begun diminishing the outdated Belen building for its expected demolition.

The next step would be to revamp the former campus. This will then be followed by the repurposing of multiple buildings for Child and Family Charities.

“For decades, the residents of our community and their collective health and wellness have benefitted from the facilities at the Greenlawn campus,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “With McLaren’s move to their new facility, we appreciate that this campus will be maintained and enhanced, and the support services provided to Lansing can be expanded further. This will continue to be a corridor of care for future generations with the partnerships we have built here.”

People who want to learn about the project can visit McLaren’s website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday spirit shines through with impressive Christmas display in Williamston
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to...
Michigan man arrested in 1980 slaying of young woman whose body was found at state game area
City of Lansing, police officers facing $100M lawsuit over deadly officer-involved shooting
Authorities identify man who died in Blackman Township apartment fire

Latest News

On top of holiday shopping, the families got a special gift, a Meijer turkey with all the...
Families shop with a hero in Eaton County celebrating the holiday season
We showed you the problems at Jackson County Jail. Now, we have the solution.
Jackson County Board of Commissioners approves jail millage
States trashing troves of masks and pandemic gear as huge, costly stockpiles linger and expire
AG Nessel warning people about smishing scams during the holiday