Advertise With Us

Man on plane accused of stealing $23K in cash from passengers

A man is accused of taking more than $23,000 in cash on board a Scoot flight.
A man is accused of taking more than $23,000 in cash on board a Scoot flight.(CNN, SCOOT AIRLINES via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A man is accused of allegedly stealing more than $23,000 in cash on board a plane.

The 52-year-old Chinese national was on a Scoot flight from Vietnam to Singapore on Dec. 16. An airline spokesperson said a passenger alerted the cabin crew about the suspected theft.

According to the charge sheet, the man allegedly stole from three separate passengers.

If convicted of theft, he could face up to three years in jail, a fine, or both.

Scoot has warned crew and passengers to remain vigilant on board.

Cabin theft is more popular than you might think. In October, Hong Kong police said they saw a spike in thefts because of a credit card-stealing crime syndicate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday spirit shines through with impressive Christmas display in Williamston
DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to...
Michigan man arrested in 1980 slaying of young woman whose body was found at state game area
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
City of Lansing, police officers facing $100M lawsuit over deadly officer-involved shooting
Authorities identify man who died in Blackman Township apartment fire

Latest News

On top of holiday shopping, the families got a special gift, a Meijer turkey with all the...
Families shop with a hero in Eaton County celebrating the holiday season
We showed you the problems at Jackson County Jail. Now, we have the solution.
Jackson County Board of Commissioners approves jail millage
Donald LeDuc, who was previously convicted of a felony, was arrested for trying to by...
Man with criminal record tried to use fake state trooper ID to buy high-capacity magazines, police say
Jackson County Board of Commissioners approves jail millage