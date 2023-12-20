Lansing Police identify driver who died after multi-car crash near I-96
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police released the identity of the man killed in a multi-car crash near I-96 Monday morning.
Lansing Police arrived at the scene near Eaton Rapids Road and the eastbound entrance to I-96 on Dec. 18 and found four cars were involved. The driver of one of the cars, a 60-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Police identified the man as Richard Mason. They believe he had a medical emergency before the crash.
A woman in a different car was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.