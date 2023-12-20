Lansing Police Department delivers gifts and groceries to families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gifts after gifts and holiday ham—'Tis the season of giving in the City of Lansing.

“The holiday season is all about joy, joy, and just peace and happiness.”

D.J. Rudd is the Community Service Officer at The Lansing Police Department. He and his team of police elves are loading up the cars with toys and toiletries and holiday dinners complete with pumpkin pie.

“It truly is a blessing to be able to be a part of going to see the family, the joy on their face when we bring them gifts and groceries and provide them with a Christmas dinner,” said Officer Rudd.

Before the loading begins, gifts are organized inside this room. Officer Rudd says they started shopping around Thanksgiving.

“The parents, a lot of times, will just tell us the interest the kids have, what they like, and from there, we just shop in that realm of what the kids like,” said Officer Rudd.

As part of the Lansing Police’s Gifts and Groceries Initiative, 17 families will be presented with Christmas gifts and dinner. They are spreading joy during a time that can be difficult to make ends meet.

Once they’re all loaded, the fun begins.

“Hey, how’s it going?” asked Officer Rudd to one family. Officers have been delivering gifts to the community for more than ten years. It’s their way of giving back and serving the community.

“Thank you,” said one kid.

“It felt really good seeing the kids, the joy and them just saying thank you and the excitement of wondering what’s in the present, and I know they’re gonna be even more excited once they get to open the presents,” said Officer Rudd.

“Happy Christmas,” said one kid.

“Merry Christmas to you, too,” said Officer Rudd. Giving back to local families. A gift that’s helping spread holiday joy. Families are selected by being recommended by their school.

Lansing Police say they couldn’t do the Gifts and Groceries Program without some help. Kia and Spartan Toyota in Lansing and Lowes Home Improvement also help provide groceries and gifts for families in the area.

