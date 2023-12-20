Jackson County Board of Commissioners approves jail millage

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - We showed you the problems at Jackson County Jail. Now, we have the solution.

After last year’s jail millage failed, the Board of Commissioners decided to put a 0.9% millage on the ballot. If voters approve it, the money would be used to repurpose buildings to expand the jail. It would raise taxes for the average homeowner in Jackson County by about $70 a year.

“Public safety just got a big notch forward with this vote tonight. We’ve got a lot more work to do, but this is a fantastic step forward for public safety in Jackson County,” said Gary Schuette, Jackson County Sheriff.

The Board approved a different but similar proposal to the one the ad-hoc jail committee recommended.

“Although the option that was recommended by the committee was not ultimately the one that was chosen by the Board of Commissioners, it is a version of it, and in my opinion, it improves the service and safety although at a slightly additional cost,” said Corey Kennedy, the chairman of the committee.

“What we’re going to do is re-institutionalize some of the buildings that are out there; we’re going to change those buildings to better house the inmates that we need locked up,” said Schuette.

The Jackson County Jail is the only facility in the county that can hold arrested people, but sometimes, they can’t even do that due to a lack of beds and space.

“We’re going to re-institutionalize that building so it can be our booking area, it can have additional holding cells for people who have mental health issues, for folks that are undergoing a lot of different types of stresses that might be homicidal or suicidal,” said Schuette.

County board members say the work is far from over.

“I’m excited to see what happens next. However, we have to continue to keep that steady hand and continue the work as we need to make sure we educate our community about the need for this as we’ve been here before. It’s been sent back,” said Commissioner Darius Williams.

Now, the millage will go before Jackson County voters for them to decide.

