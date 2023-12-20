Advertise With Us

Holiday Break For LCC Teams

Lansing Community College
Lansing Community College
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s basketball have reached the holiday break. The men’s basketball team has an 8-5 record after a 98-96 loss Tuesday night to Mid Michigan. The LCC women’s team has an 11-3 record after losing to 16th ranked Mid Michigan Tuesday night 72-63.

