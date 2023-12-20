Green and white license plate returning, new driver’s licenses and IDs on the way to Michigan in 2024

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of State announced Wednesday the green and white “Water Wonderland” license plate is returning to Michigan, and it will be issuing state driver’s licenses and IDs with a new security design in 2024.

Issuance of the new-look driver’s licenses and IDs will begin by the end of January and will continue until all cards with the current design are phased out over the next four years. The magnetic stripe on the back of driver’s licenses and state IDs has been removed as part of the card redesign. Bar codes containing information from the front of the card will remain on the back in scannable format.

The new design affects all standard and enhanced driver’s licenses and state IDs, including commercial, chauffeur’s, graduated, moped and salvage vehicle agent licenses. Current licenses and state IDs are valid until their expiration date. All Michigan residents will be issued the new design when they renew, replace, or correct their license or ID. There will be no change in current driver’s license or state ID fees due to the new design.

(Michigan Department of State)

The “Water Wonderland” plate will be available for passenger vehicles and can be purchased as a disability plate. When purchasing, a one-time $5 graphic plate fee will be assessed in addition to the normal registration fees. Personalization of the plate is available, though limited to 6 digits due to the font style and size accompanying the reissue. Residents can order the new Water Wonderland license plate online beginning Saturday, Jan. 27, or when purchasing a vehicle through a dealership.

This year marked the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and UAW President Walter Reuther leading the Walk to Freedom in Detroit to speak out against injustice and inequality. Dr. King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech at Cobo Hall during that visit—two months before he addressed the March on Washington on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. The Michigan Department of State said the green and white “Water Wonderland” plate pays tribute to that historic year.

(Michigan Department of State)

Benson brought back the 1965 blue and yellow “Water-Winter Wonderland” license plate in December 2021, which has proven extremely popular. More than 1.2 million of the plates have been issued through Nov. 2023.

“I am proud to bring back a green and white plate that pays tribute to the civil rights advancements of 1963 along with a new, more secure Michigan driver’s license and ID,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “The new plate will serve as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to achieve full equality and justice for all. The new ID design will protect Michiganders from identity theft, fraud, and other criminal activity.”

