Former MSU interim head coach Harlon Barnett’s future is still unknown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Harlon Barnett served as the Michigan State interim head coach for the last 10 games of the 2023 season. Jonathan Smith was asked at his press conference on Wednesday afternoon about the future of Barnett.

Smith said that Barnett and he have met a couple of times, and he’s been helpful, but there’s also opportunities for him elsewhere as well. Smith also said Barnett’s future is yet to be determined, and there isn’t a rush to figure out the rest of the coaching staff.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.