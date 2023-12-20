First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Winter Solstice happens today at 10:27 P.M., but it will not look or feel like Winter across the area into next week.

Today we will have a good deal of cloud cover across Mid-Michigan, but it should be a dry day. High temperatures today top out once again in the low 40s. Tonight we hold on to the clouds with low temperatures near 30º.

Friday will start out cloudy and dry. Friday afternoon low pressure moving along a stalled out front south of the state will spread rain showers across the area. The rain showers continue Friday night into early Saturday. High temperatures Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the low 40s. We warm things up a few degrees on Sunday with highs near 50º. Sunday should be dry, but the clouds will still be holding on.

Christmas Day plan on rain showers and it will be a warm day for December with highs in the mid 50s. More rain showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures Tuesday will be near 50º and we are back in the mid 40s Wednesday.

Christmas Day Information

Historically speaking, our probability for a White Christmas is about 55-60% in the northern viewing area and 40-45% for southern sections. Until we got a big blast of snow just before Christmas last year, we had gone five years since the previous holiday which had snow on the ground. If the current forecast high in the 50s for Christmas Day holds true, it will be the first time in Lansing in a very long time that we saw 50° or warmer for Christmas on three out of five years. The last time this happened was when we had three such 50° Christmas Days during the span between 1891 and 1895.

Our warmest Christmas Day was in 1982 when we climbed to 65° during the afternoon, which doubled as our wettest Christmas Day; that year saw 0.77″ of rain measured in Lansing. The coldest Christmas Day was when we fell back to -17° back in 2000, no doubt assisted by the fact that we had around a foot of snow on the ground from a large prior snowstorm. The most snow we ever received on the holiday itself was when 7.0″ fell in 1965. Finally, the record warm low temperature of 42° from 1982 (the same year we had our warmest and wettest Christmas) could be in jeopardy this year... Our current forecast is for lows in the 40s on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. While it isn’t a very flashy record, it is one that could be tied or set this season.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 21, 2023

Average High: 34º Average Low 22º

Lansing Record High: 61° 1967

Lansing Record Low: -15° 1864

Jackson Record High: 61º 1967

Jackson Record Low: -7º 1989

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.