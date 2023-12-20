Advertise With Us

Families ‘Shop with a Hero’ in Eaton County, celebrating the holiday season

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - 33 families in Eaton County have a little something extra this Christmas thanks to the heroes at Shop with a Hero Event in Charlotte.

Eaton County first responders paired up with a kid and a $150 Meijer gift card to do some Christmas shopping.

“If you could see some of the smiles on these kids’ faces, you’d fulfill that need. It is just a wonderful feeling that we can do this,” said Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich.

On top of holiday shopping, the families got a special gift, a Meijer turkey with all the ingredients for a holiday meal.

