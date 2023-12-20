Advertise With Us

‘Enter Sandman’: CMU alum directing Hawkeye Metallica tribute

A challenge is bringing metal to marching bands. One band participating is directed by a Montrose native and Central Michigan University alum.(Hawkeye Marching Band)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A challenge is bringing metal to marching bands. One band participating is directed by a Montrose native and Central Michigan University alum.

The legendary band Metallica is hosting the inaugural Metallica Marching Band Competition, with over $180,000 in prizes.

Bands across the country are competing to craft the most exciting, unique and impressive performances of Metallica’s music. Submissions have already been narrowed down to finalists by judges.

Competing in the collegiate category is the University of Iowa, directed by Eric Bush.

“It’s really exciting,” Bush said. “We started this process months ago. We always say go big or go home. We decided to put all of our creative energy behind it.”

The arrangements for the performance were created in house. Bush said the students enjoyed being able to participate, adding it “brought the house down” at Kinnick Stadium.

“There was a lot of adrenaline,” Bush said. “The crowd was enjoying it. They were screaming the entire time. It was really cool to see.”

Now that the competition has been narrowed down to finalists, Metallica will watch the submissions and pick a winner for each category. Fan favorite winners will be selected via voting online.

Winners will be announced the week of Jan. 1, 2024.

Bush is grateful for all his friends and family back in Michigan.

“The school of music at CMU meant so much to me, wonderful friends,” Bush said.

