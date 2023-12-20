Adoption Day makes holiday wishes comes true for Mid-Michigan families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I’ve always wanted to be a father. Now I can officially be a father, and I’m very happy,” said Andrew Campbell, shortly after he adopted his daughter on Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, a Christmas wish came true for some new and growing families. It was holiday adoption day in a Lansing courtroom, a tradition they call the “happiest day of the year.” There were smiles all around as new families came together.

Changing last names, and making it official with an adoption certificate.

“Sadie Kimber Vincent” read Sadie’s new father as she banged the gavel.

It’s a courtroom full of happy tears and stuffed animals—a legal process based on love.

“I told her that no matter what happens, I’d still be her dad even if I wasn’t on paper because that’s how she felt about me and that’s how I feel about her,” said David Vincent, who adopted Sadie.

“What’s your favorite part about having Andrew as a dad?” News 10 asked Autumn Campbell, who was adopted by Andrew Campbell.

“Having a dad I can trust to be there,” she replied.

Transforming lives, and celebrating one another with matching outfits and family heirlooms.

“(A) range of emotions. Just so much anxiety waiting up for it, and happy and crying, and all that,” said Andrew Campbell.

“I know that having that complete family, where her family is no longer broken, means the world to her,” said Nichole Campbell, Autumn’s biological mother.

Saying the process was much easier than expected, with many helping hands hoping to place children in a loving home.

“It is critically important, for people to never forget, unconditional love is the most important thing we can give any time, and especially during this season,” said Chief Judge Shauna Dunnings, of the Ingham County Probate Court.

A holiday miracle, getting the gift that keeps on giving this Christmas unconditionally.

According to Adopt U.S. Kids, Michigan has about 14,000 children in foster care. They say each year on average, they could use about 300 families willing to open their homes and hearts.

