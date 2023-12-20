Advertise With Us

AAA to begin ‘Tow to Go’ program in Michigan for impaired drivers during the holidays

(WNEM)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - Tow trucks are prepping to make sure people make it home safely during the holiday season across the U.S.

AAA is set to begin its Tow to Go program in Michigan as well as other states in the country starting Friday. The program is aimed to keep impaired drivers off the road during the holidays.

They said when someone uses the program, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the impaired person and their car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free.

AAA said Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

AAA listed off key details on the program for those who may resort to its services.

  • Free and available to AAA members and non-members.
  • Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
  • Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those who did not plan. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
  • In some situations, AAA may need other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
  • Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

AAA said its service technicians are expected to rescue more than 937,000 drivers with car troubles during the 2023 holiday season, so people should only use Tow to Go as a last resort.

“If you’re faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow to Go,” said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland, “We’ll dispatch a truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”

Tow to Go is only active from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

This is the 25th year of the Tow to Go program.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday spirit shines through with impressive Christmas display in Williamston
DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to...
Michigan man arrested in 1980 slaying of young woman whose body was found at state game area
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
City of Lansing, police officers facing $100M lawsuit over deadly officer-involved shooting
Authorities identify man who died in Blackman Township apartment fire

Latest News

First Alert Weather morning webcast from WILX News 10
Temperatures Return To The 40s Today
Laredo Health Department detects rise in RSV
Mid-Michigan doctors offer advice on respiratory illnesses ahead of holidays
Police report 30-35 crashes on I-94 in Kalamazoo County, hundreds of cars stranded
Jackson County Jail Millage back for second try