4-star linebacker Brady Pretzlaff signs with Michigan State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Spartans have flipped original Minnesota commit linebacker Brady Pretzlaff from Gaylord, Michigan. Joe Rossi was instrumental in making this signing happen for Michigan State after coming over from Minnesota.

The 6′3 230 LB is rated as the 17th best prospect in the state of Michigan by 247Sports. In his senior season, Pretzlaff had 126 tackles, eight sacks, and 31 tackles for loss.

