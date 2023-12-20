110 pounds of ketamine worth $4 million seized at Detroit Metro Airport

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Over $4 million worth of ketamine was seized by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Detroit last week, the CBP announced on Wednesday.

In total, 110 pounds of ketamine were seized.

On Dec. 13, a United Kingdom citizen arrived at the Detroit Metro Airport on a flight from France and was selected for a “secondary inspection.” Officials searched the man’s suitcases and found plastic bags filled with ketamine.

The man claimed the two suitcases were given to him by a family member.

CBP officers seized the ketamine. The man was sent back to France.

Ketamine is a Schedule III drug and is used in some medical settings, but is also used for its hallucinogenic effects.

