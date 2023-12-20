Advertise With Us

110 pounds of ketamine worth $4 million seized at Detroit Metro Airport

110 pounds of ketamine worth $4 million seized at Detroit Metro Airport
110 pounds of ketamine worth $4 million seized at Detroit Metro Airport(WILX)
By Wells Foster
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Over $4 million worth of ketamine was seized by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Detroit last week, the CBP announced on Wednesday.

In total, 110 pounds of ketamine were seized.

On Dec. 13, a United Kingdom citizen arrived at the Detroit Metro Airport on a flight from France and was selected for a “secondary inspection.” Officials searched the man’s suitcases and found plastic bags filled with ketamine.

The man claimed the two suitcases were given to him by a family member.

CBP officers seized the ketamine. The man was sent back to France.

Ketamine is a Schedule III drug and is used in some medical settings, but is also used for its hallucinogenic effects.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday spirit shines through with impressive Christmas display in Williamston
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to...
Michigan man arrested in 1980 slaying of young woman whose body was found at state game area
City of Lansing, police officers facing $100M lawsuit over deadly officer-involved shooting
Authorities identify man who died in Blackman Township apartment fire

Latest News

On top of holiday shopping, the families got a special gift, a Meijer turkey with all the...
Families shop with a hero in Eaton County celebrating the holiday season
We showed you the problems at Jackson County Jail. Now, we have the solution.
Jackson County Board of Commissioners approves jail millage
Green and white license plate returning, new driver’s licenses and IDs with high security on the way to Michigan in 2024
McLaren Greater Lansing set to repurpose their legacy campus