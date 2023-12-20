Advertise With Us

1 person hospitalized after buried in ash at power plant, officials say

A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has diverted traffic in Centertown.
A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has diverted traffic in Centertown.(Ohio County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Jill Lyman and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Three people were hurt, including one who was taken to a hospital, after a coal ash leak from a power plant silo in Kentucky Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Ohio County Sheriff Adam L. Wright said they initially thought the tower had collapsed because there was so much smoke at Big Rivers Electric DB Wilson Station in Centertown.

Two of the three people hurt in the incident got out OK, authorities said. A third person, who was buried under the ash, had to be pulled out by the other two and emergency responders.

Officials said that person was taken to Owensboro Health. The condition of the person is not known right now.

A road in the area has been shut down because the smoke is causing poor visibility, Wright said.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday spirit shines through with impressive Christmas display in Williamston
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to...
Michigan man arrested in 1980 slaying of young woman whose body was found at state game area
City of Lansing, police officers facing $100M lawsuit over deadly officer-involved shooting
Authorities identify man who died in Blackman Township apartment fire

Latest News

On top of holiday shopping, the families got a special gift, a Meijer turkey with all the...
Families shop with a hero in Eaton County celebrating the holiday season
We showed you the problems at Jackson County Jail. Now, we have the solution.
Jackson County Board of Commissioners approves jail millage
Andie Coston’s parents accidentally purchased gift cards for Disney+ streaming services rather...
Grandparents accidentally buy $10,000 worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for trip
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell...
Biden denounces Trump as ‘doubling down’ on support for insurrection
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
The US has released an ally of Venezuela’s president in a swap for jailed Americans, the AP learns