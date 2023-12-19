Advertise With Us

People set up Yule Goat at the Michigan Capitol Building

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Outside the state capitol Monday night, the Satanic Temple of Western Michigan held a unique holiday celebration.

The group gathered around their Yule Goat on the front lawn of the state’s main government building to encourage religious diversity. They show up around the holidays to celebrate in a way that is special to them.

According to the group, they enjoy the opportunity to celebrate their own beliefs.

”Just the opportunity for us to all gather and be able to celebrate the year and celebrate our own achievements and celebrate religious plurality that’s what it’s all about for me,“ said Bender Bones.

It is said that the fake goat is part of an old Scandinavian tradition where it was used as part of fun pranks.

The goat is then burned as part of a ceremony to alleviate pain and suffering.

