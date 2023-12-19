What the Tech?: Gifts for health and fitness

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Perhaps the easiest people to buy for are those with a hobby, like golfers and gardeners. And if someone on your list hits the gym or is always in pursuit of a runner’s high, these are gadgets they’ll want to keep in their gym bag.

A couple of things are always in my gym bag. One of my all-time favorite gadgets is the Tapplock. A padlock for the gym locker that needs no combination or key. It uses your fingerprint.

A biometric sensor is on the face of the lock. When you place your finger on it, it unlocks. You can also unlock it from a smartphone app. They may have a pair of Bluetooth earbuds, but an extra pair in the gym bag ensures they’ll never be without music.

Bose earbuds are top-of-the-line, comfortable, and cancel any noise from treadmills and plates clanging together. Anker’s line of earbuds also have noise canceling at half the price. No worries about dead batteries, either. Both sets last for weeks on a single charge.

Early bird runners can jog safely with a She’s Birdie personal alarm. Small enough to carry or attach to clothing, if they feel unsafe, just pull, and a loud noise and flashing lights chase away any threats.

Or, gift them an annual subscription to a fitness app or Apple Fitness. Strava is best for runners, My Fitness Pal tracks workouts and calories, and for weight training, my choice is “Strong.” All are under $100 a year. And those apps connect with Apple Health and Google Fit. You’ll find them and many other fitness and health apps in the app stores.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.