WEATHER EXTRA: Warm-up on the way
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hopes for a White Christmas may be dashed. The snow in the area on Monday was our one chance of snow this week. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the next few days.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 19, 2023
- Average High: 35º Average Low 23º
- Lansing Record High: 58° 1877
- Lansing Record Low: -17° 1884
- Jackson Record High: 55º 1957
- Jackson Record Low: -6º 1983
