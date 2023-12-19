Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Warm-up on the way

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hopes for a White Christmas may be dashed. The snow in the area on Monday was our one chance of snow this week. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the next few days.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 19, 2023

  • Average High: 35º Average Low 23º
  • Lansing Record High: 58° 1877
  • Lansing Record Low: -17° 1884
  • Jackson Record High: 55º 1957
  • Jackson Record Low: -6º 1983

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Public Works officials are encouraging drivers to stay off the road if possible and keep...
22-year-old Charlotte man dies in Calhoun County crash
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-car crash near MLK Jr. Blvd, EB entrance to I-96
St. Johns Police cruiser
Charges filed in St. Johns holiday trolley incident
GRAPHIC: Grand Rapids police release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Numerous crashes impacting traffic on EB I-94 near Mattawan exit, police say

Latest News

People set up Yule Goat at the Michigan Capitol Building
Holiday spirit shines through with impressive Christmas display in Williamston
The Christmas Barn will be open every night from 5:30 PM to 9 PM until Dec. 23.
Holiday spirit shines through with impressive Christmas lights display in Mid-Michigan
It is said that the fake goat is part of an old Scandinavian tradition where it was used as...
Yule Goat arrives to Michigan State Capitol to encourage religious diversity