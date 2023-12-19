WEATHER EXTRA: Warm-up on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hopes for a White Christmas may be dashed. The snow in the area on Monday was our one chance of snow this week. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the next few days.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 19, 2023

Average High: 35º Average Low 23º

Lansing Record High: 58° 1877

Lansing Record Low: -17° 1884

Jackson Record High: 55º 1957

Jackson Record Low: -6º 1983

