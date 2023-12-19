Two men charged with kidnapping, theft of 123 guns from Benton Harbor Dunham’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Two men are facing federal charges after allegedly kidnapping a Dunham’s Sports Store manager and stealing over 100 guns.

Darnell Bishop and Dontrell Nance, two brothers from Benton Harper, are accused of blindfolding a Dunham’s store manager at gunpoint, forcing them into the back of a car, and demanding the store’s alarm code.

The men then disabled the store’s alarm and stole 123 handguns, police said.

Investigators got the name of a suspect after he tried to transfer money from the manager’s bank account with a cash app, the agent said.

The two men face charges of kidnapping, interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm and in relation to a crime of violence, and theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee.

Nance is also facing charges of felon in possession of firearms.

If convicted, the two men face life in prison.

“We are experiencing a gun violence epidemic across our country,” said U.S. Mark Attorney Totten. “Incidents like what happened at Dunham’s Sports are stunning illustrations of crimes that are dumping guns into our neighborhoods and fueling the crisis. We are grateful to law enforcement for recovering nearly all the guns and my office fully intends to satisfy our burden and prove this case in court.”

