Tips on avoiding holiday traveling stress

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As millions of Americans prepare to travel for the upcoming holidays, it can be stressful as people catch flights and make those long cross-country road trips.

“I decided to travel the week before Christmas to go see my siblings back home a little bit and return back to Lansing this week, the week of Christmas, to spend it with my grandson and my kids back home in Lansing,” said Brenda Sweatman.

Brenda Sweatman flew into Lansing on Tuesday. It was an intentional flight before the rush.

“Yes, to avoid all of that hectic travel, yes,” said Sweatman.

According to AAA, 3.6 million people are expected to travel during the holidays. More than 200,000 will be hitting the roads.

“The busiest day for automobile travel is expected to be Saturday, Dec. 23, specifically between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.,” said AAA Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

And if you’re flying, Dec. 21 and 29 and Jan. 1 are expected to be the busiest days for air travel.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) wants to remind travelers of some tips as they head to catch their flights.

Ensure you arrive at least two hours early at the airport for domestic flights and 3 hours early for international flights.

Pack smart. That means knowing what contents are in your carry-on bag to avoid any delays when going through security checkpoints.

Remember to bring your ID for boarding.

Listen to the instructions being given by TSA.

Always be aware of your flight status.

“The reason being is that you want to prepare for the unexpected,” said Reggie Stephens, TSA Michigan.

“There were a lot more people in the airport in South Carolina than they typically were, so get to the airport early,” said Sweatman. “Even here in Lansing.”

Spending time with loved ones and avoiding the traveling stress. Capital Region International Airport says they will add additional staff to accommodate the rush of travelers during the holiday season.

