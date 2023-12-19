Some Meridian Township land preserves receiving new names, improved signage

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township is installing improved name and rule signage at various preserves throughout 2024 and renaming select land preserves, aiming to increase awareness and stewardship of its land preserves.

The following efforts will be included in this project:

Renaming of the following land preserves: Lake Lansing South Preserve is now Pike Crossing Preserve Central Meridian Uplands Preserve is now Okemos Road Preserve Meridian Central Wetlands Preserve is now Inter-Urban Wetland Preserve North Ridge Preserve is now Glacial Ridge Preserve Southwest Uplands Preserve is now Heron Creek Preserve Tihart-Cornell Wetland Preserve is now Cornell Wetland Preserve

Installation of signage detailing allowable usage of land preserves at various entrances.

Replacement of outdated large wooden name signage at various preserves.

Installation of trail signage that reminds residents that bicycles are prohibited in the land preserves, and that ecologically sensitive area should be avoided to protect and conserve native plant areas.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in the spring of 2024 with the Land Preservation Advisory Board and other Township officials, followed by a Meridian Conservation Corps stewardship cleanup event. The townships said more details about the ribbon cutting will be released in early 2024.

Meridian Township’s Land Preservation Program was established in 2000 as Michigan’s first community-supported and funded program to acquire and permanently preserve ecologically significant natural features and open space. The goal of signage installation is to reduce the misuse of land preserves and increase the visibility of these natural areas.

