Owosso community expands 40-mile trail

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I always think there should be an ask. They’ll tell us about their issue, but there’s never an ask at the end,” said Michigan State Senator, Sam Singh.

It was merely an issue and a question that sparked change in the Owosso community. For 20 years, bikers have tried to complete the end of the Fred Meijer Clinton-Ionia-Shiawassee Trail. Traveling more than 40 miles through the mitten state.

“They come to Muskegon or Ludington on ferries and somehow they end up in Owosso on their way to Port Huron to go through Canada,” said Rick Morris.

Rick Morris is the owner of House of Wheels. He says the CIS trail is one of the safest routes for bikers. Although it ends just before entering Owosso, forcing bikers to ride on the busy M-21.

“Some people necessarily didn’t want to come this way cause of the trail ending outside of town,” said Morris. “So to finish the trail into town would make a big difference.”

Now, the city is approved for a $4.5 million grant through MDOT. The plan is to have the trail paved off to the side of M-21.

“When we complete this, it’s gonna be much more attractive for these groups,” said Nathan Henne. “It’s gonna bring more visitors to Owosso and be a boost to the economic development.”

Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne says this wouldn’t be possible without asking state lawmakers, what can be done?

“A lot of times the ideas that we’re looking at come from our constituents,” said Singh.

“As long as we can get people into town without having too much traffic to deal with, I guess I’m happy with it,” said Morris.

Safety for all ages traveling through the mitten state. Funding for the continued trail will be released in 2024. The Owosso City Manager says he doesn’t expect the trail to be done until 2025.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.