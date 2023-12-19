New Channel Line-up Coming to WILX on January 1, 2024

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

WILX TV 10 is Mid-Michigan’s trusted go-to source for breaking news, First Alert Weather, local sports and entertainment.

10.2 MeTV:

Since 2005, MeTV has been providing viewers the very best in timeless and memorable television favorites… iconic programs that rank among the most revered and beloved TV shows of all time. Each week, our viewers enjoy more than 50 of the greatest TV series ever made, selected from MeTV’s incredible library of classic television. As we say, “That’s Memorable, That’s Me!”

Chosen from a wide array of genres, the programs of MeTV pay tribute to, and reflect our love of television – comedies including M*A*S*H, The Andy Griffith Show, Carol Burnett and Friends, Mary Tyler Moore, I Love Lucy, The Honeymooners and The Odd Couple; dramas such as Perry Mason and Columbo; great westerns including Gunsmoke, Bonanza, The Rifleman and The Big Valley; the heroics of Batman, Adventures of Superman and Wonder Woman, and otherworldly classics such as Star Trek, Lost In Space and The Twilight Zone – and so much more!

10.3 HEROS & ICONS:

Compelling drama, action and adventure come to life on H&I. Weekdays, strap in for a different dramatic TV series experience each day with the H&I DayShift. Sunday through Friday nights, H&I boldly goes where no network has gone before with “All Star Trek”, featuring each original live action “Star Trek” TV series.

AND you can keep watching many of your favorite Circle programs FREE on Circle Country. Favorites like ‘Talking in Circles with Clint Black,’ ‘Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty,’ ‘Coffee, Country, and Cody, as well as ‘Opry Live on Saturday’ plus more will continue to be available streaming 24-7. Circle Country is available NOW on Roku, SamsungTV, Peacock, Xumo (zoo-mo), fuboTV, and Redbox.

10.4 ION TELEVISION:

ION’s lineup includes a catalog of proven procedural series and original programming. Anchored by a collection of television’s most-watched dramas, ION’s schedule caters to its loyal binge-watching audience nationwide. Shows include Blue Bloods, Bones, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Criminal Minds, FBI, Hawaii 5-O, MacGyver and many more!

10.5 THE365:

There’s a brand-new TV network coming to WILX’s lineup beginning New Year’s Day! “THE365″ is a fresh alternative, featuring blockbuster movies like Will Smith in I Am Legend and Tyler Perry in Madea’s Family Reunion... along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s Queen Sugar. You can watch “THE365″ for FREE over-the-air with an antenna... premiering January 1st on channel 10.5.

10.6 True Crime Network:

True Crime Network is a 2/47 broadcast television network that entertains & informs it’s viewers with gripping crime and investigation programming while making communities safter.

10.7 OUTLAW:

From John Wayne to Clint Eastwood... and Randolph Scott to Kevin Costner... there’s a fresh destination to watch iconic and legendary western movies and TV series coming to WILX’s lineup! “OUTLAW” is a brand-new western television network that you can watch for FREE over-the-air with an antenna... premiering January 1st on channel 10.7.

