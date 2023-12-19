Advertise With Us

MSU Signing Recruits on Wednesday

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith will announce his high school recruit signings at 2pm Wednesday. Smith has been away recruiting since being the Spartans’ coach three weeks ago. It is a three day signing period and another arrives in February. Michigan State is busy adding transfer portal players to go with high school recruits. There will be numerous new faces in uniform for spring practice when it begins in March.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Charlotte man dies in Calhoun County crash
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-car crash near MLK Jr. Blvd, EB entrance to I-96
St. Johns Police cruiser
Charges filed in St. Johns holiday trolley incident
Numerous crashes impacts traffic on EB I-94 near Mattawan exit, police say
GRAPHIC: Grand Rapids police release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting

Latest News

MSU's Lorenzo Pinili
Michigan State’s Lorenzo Pinili Tops 2023 Junior Boys’ Points List
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
Lions Say 2024 Tickets Are in Demand
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Four Spartans Headed to Sweden
December 18, 2023 - High School Basketball Highlights