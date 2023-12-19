MSU Signing Recruits on Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith will announce his high school recruit signings at 2pm Wednesday. Smith has been away recruiting since being the Spartans’ coach three weeks ago. It is a three day signing period and another arrives in February. Michigan State is busy adding transfer portal players to go with high school recruits. There will be numerous new faces in uniform for spring practice when it begins in March.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.