Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency receives $2.6 million to fight fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) was awarded over $2.6 million to expand the agency’s fight against fraud.

The $2,609,000 from the U.S. Department of Labor aims to fight against fraud by pursuing bad actors and recovering federal and state money stolen from taxpayers.

“Integrity is central to the success of Michigan’s unemployment insurance program. Our agency has zero tolerance for anyone who fraudulently steals money from hard-working Michigan residents who rely on the safety net UIA provides when they lose their jobs,” said UIA Director Julia Dale. “This grant will allow us to expand our efforts to aggressively pursue bad actors and make them pay for their crimes.”

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Integrity Grant will pay for 30 new limited-term unemployment insurance examiners and regulation agents in the UIA’s Fraud and Investigations Division. The staff will be dedicated to resolving outstanding claims arising from identity theft during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the majority of fraudulent claims being unsuccessful, removing fraud claims is crucial to safeguarding identity theft victims’ access to vital UIA services and benefits in the future.

The new employees, many with previous UIA work experience, will support the efforts of nearly 50 limited-term employees in the Fraud and Investigations Division scheduled to work through at least September 2024.

At the height of the global pandemic, fraudsters took advantage of shifting rules for federal unemployment benefits programs to file fake claims using stolen identities. While under pressure to urgently provide unemployment benefits to millions of Michiganders who had lost jobs during the pandemic, the UIA used proprietary and collaborative tools to block numerous attempts to steal state and federal money.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.