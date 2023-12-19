Advertise With Us

Tyson Walker scores 1,000th point with MSU in win over Oakland

Walker Leads Three in Double Figures as Michigan State Beats Oakland, 79-62
Walker Leads Three in Double Figures as Michigan State Beats Oakland, 79-62(WILX)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Graduate guard Tyson Walker reached the 1,000-point mark for his career at Michigan State and scored 14 points to lead three players in double figures as the Spartans opened up a 20-point lead midway through the second half en route to a 79-62 win over Oakland at the Breslin Center Monday night.Waler scored 14 points and had five assists to lead the Spartans. Walker hit a jumper with 8:25 left in the second half to reach the 1,000-point mark in his MSU career, becoming the 24th-fastest player to hit that mark.Senior guard A.J. Hoggard scored 11 points and handed out a game-high seven assists and junior guard Jaden Akins had 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. Senior forward Mady Sissoko and sophomore center Carson Cooper each finished with seven points and eight rebounds.

Records Michigan State improves to 6-5 overall, while Oakland falls to 6-6.

Recap

  • MSU led from the start, but a trio of 3-pointers from Oakland’s Blake Lampman kept the Golden Grizzlies close, pulling to within 21-19 with 4:32 to play in the half.
  • The Spartans responded with a 9-0 run over 3:07 and extended their lead to 30-19 after layups from Walker and sophomore guard Tre Holloman and a fast break dunk from Akins with 1:09 on the clock.
  • The Spartans led by eight points, 30-22, at the break, with eight different players scoring.
  • Michigan State led by eight points at the break (30-22) and were still up nine points, 39-30, before going on a 12-1 run over 3:07 and taking a 51-31 lead on a layup from freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. with 12:37 to play.

Up Next Michigan State plays its final game before the Christmas holiday on Thursday, Dec. 21, hosting Stony Brook at the Breslin Center (B1G+, 6:30 p.m.)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people injured after van hits CATA Bus in Lansing
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-car crash near MLK Jr. Blvd, EB entrance to I-96
Overnight stabbing leaves one person injured in Lansing
Police investigating threat made against congregation in East Lansing
Metro Public Works officials are encouraging drivers to stay off the road if possible and keep...
22-year-old Charlotte man dies in Calhoun County crash

Latest News

Jack Velling commits to Michigan State
Former Oregon State TE Jack Velling commits to Michigan State
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon...
Counseling Begins For Green
Hockey
Benefit Hockey Game Set For Munn Arena
WILX Logos
Hall of Fame Class To Be Announced Sunday