Tyson Walker scores 1,000th point with MSU in win over Oakland

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Graduate guard Tyson Walker reached the 1,000-point mark for his career at Michigan State and scored 14 points to lead three players in double figures as the Spartans opened up a 20-point lead midway through the second half en route to a 79-62 win over Oakland at the Breslin Center Monday night.Waler scored 14 points and had five assists to lead the Spartans. Walker hit a jumper with 8:25 left in the second half to reach the 1,000-point mark in his MSU career, becoming the 24th-fastest player to hit that mark.Senior guard A.J. Hoggard scored 11 points and handed out a game-high seven assists and junior guard Jaden Akins had 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. Senior forward Mady Sissoko and sophomore center Carson Cooper each finished with seven points and eight rebounds.

Records Michigan State improves to 6-5 overall, while Oakland falls to 6-6.

Recap

MSU led from the start, but a trio of 3-pointers from Oakland’s Blake Lampman kept the Golden Grizzlies close, pulling to within 21-19 with 4:32 to play in the half.

The Spartans responded with a 9-0 run over 3:07 and extended their lead to 30-19 after layups from Walker and sophomore guard Tre Holloman and a fast break dunk from Akins with 1:09 on the clock.

The Spartans led by eight points, 30-22, at the break, with eight different players scoring.

Michigan State led by eight points at the break (30-22) and were still up nine points, 39-30, before going on a 12-1 run over 3:07 and taking a 51-31 lead on a layup from freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. with 12:37 to play.

Up Next Michigan State plays its final game before the Christmas holiday on Thursday, Dec. 21, hosting Stony Brook at the Breslin Center (B1G+, 6:30 p.m.)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.