Meridian Township residents encouraged to follow public right-of-way during election season

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A new election year is on the horizon and that means the future increase of signs on the roads.

With the 2024 election season on its way, officials from Meridian Township are reminding people to review the rules for placing temporary signs, in and around the public right-of-way (ROW).

The ROW in Meridian Township is said to be within 15 feet of a public road’s pavement.

The township’s Facebook page released a graphic showing the Public ROW.

(WILX)

They said keeping the ROW obstruction-free is beneficial for Meridian Township as it improves visibility for drivers and people not traveling by car.

Meanwhile, it can allow contractors to perform work, particularly utility or road improvements.

People can view the township’s Code of Ordinances on their website.

