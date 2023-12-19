Mason reminds residents on ways to pay utility and tax bills during busy holiday season

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - As the holidays go into full swing, the season tends to become busier.

Officials from Mason announced on Facebook that the city offers different ways for residents to pay utility and tax bills to help avoid late fees.

“Choose what works best for you Commercial Bank, Drop-box, Mail, Online, Phone, or Website. Before December 22,” the Mason Government page said on Facebook.

They then listed ways to pay off utility and tax bills:

“Commercial Bank, closed 12/25-1/1: (payment stub required; reference acct. # ending in 3783) ﻿﻿Cedar St- 661 N. Cedar St., Mason, MI 48854 ﻿﻿Jefferson St.- 322 S. Jefferson St., Mason, MI 48854

Dropbox: Across from the front doors (near the flag pole)

Mail: City of Mason, PO Box 370 Mason, MI 48854 ﻿﻿

﻿Online: invoicecloud.com/masonmi

﻿﻿Phone: 1-833-699-7827 ﻿﻿

Website: mason.mius”

Payment can be dropped off in the drop-box by 8 a.m. on Jan 3, 2024.

The city said most operations will be closed between Dec. 25 and Jan. 2, 2024.

