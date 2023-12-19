Advertise With Us

Lions Say 2024 Tickets Are in Demand

NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions say they have 6,300 requests on a waiting list for season tickets for 2024. The Lions are increasing season ticket prices for current holders up to 85 per cent for next year. All of this season’s home games have been a sellout of 65,000 fans. The Lions have one final home game against the Minnesota Vikings after road games at Minnesota and then at Dallas.

